Delhi's Weather Hits New Low: Residents Endure Biting Cold as Temperature Dips Further

On Monday, Delhi recorded the coldest morning this winter as the minimum temperature dipped further to 3.3°C at Safdarjung reported The official weather observatory of the national capital.

In Lodhi Road, which is another area in Delhi, a weather monitoring station recorded a minimum temperature of 3.1°C. The national capital, Delhi, has been experiencing harsh weather characterized by an intense cold wave and thick fog. The minimum temperature in Delhi has been consistently dropping over the past few days. For example, on Sunday, the minimum temperature was 3.5°C at Safdarjung and 3.4°C at Lodhi Road. Since Friday, the temperature has stayed below 4 degrees Celsius, causing residents to experience extremely cold conditions.