Delighted to meet delegation of religious leaders: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of religious leaders from the Indian Minorities Foundation in the Parliament premises on Monday.

The delegation also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Prime Minister later posted on X: “Delighted to meet a delegation of religious leaders in the Parliament today. I thank them for their kind words on the development trajectory of our nation.”

The delegation included the chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, and leaders representing various minority communities.

After the meeting, Jain guru Vivek Muni said, "It was a very good meeting with PM Modi. We gathered in the Parliament on behalf of the Indian Minorities Foundation. Our works on unity, integrity, and 'Sarv Dharm Sadbhaav' have been appreciated by the Prime Minister."

After the meeting, the religious leaders stated that different people from different communities are united in India and are living like brothers and sisters.

“Unity and peace are supreme for this country,” the leaders said, adding, “Bharat is moving very fast on the path of becoming 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Our traditions are different, but humanity is what keeps us united. We are all one in the country. We have to take the country forward,” they said.

“The presence of leaders from minority communities in the new Parliament building presents a beautiful picture of changing India, which is one and united," they said, adding, “The nation is above everything and above all personal considerations.”

The high priest of the Parsi community, Dastur Ji, said, "We have come here to bless all religions. We are not scared about anything till PM Narendra Modi is here. We will keep moving ahead, and I want our country to be the greatest in the world."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor