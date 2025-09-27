Delta farmers urge Stalin govt to raise moisture limit for paddy procurement

Chennai, Sep 27 Continuous rainfall over the past several days has disrupted paddy harvesting and created uncertainty among farmers in Thanjavur and other delta districts of Tamil Nadu, prompting calls for urgent government intervention to relax existing procurement rules.

Farmers want the Stalin government to temporarily increase the permissible moisture content in paddy procured at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) from 17 per cent to 22 per cent, to ensure that their produce is not rejected due to weather-related moisture.

This kuruvai season, paddy was cultivated on nearly 1.97 lakh acres in Thanjavur, with harvest completed on about half the sown area.

Farmers have been bringing their yield to 276 DPCs across the district. However, intermittent and heavy showers over the last week, especially in interior blocks such as Orathanadu, have made it impossible for many to dry their paddy adequately before sale.

Most DPCs have limited drying yards, leaving heaps of rain-soaked grain waiting for procurement.

Under current norms, the moisture content in paddy must not exceed 17 per cent for government purchase. But the wet weather has caused levels to rise above this limit, making it difficult for farmers to sell their produce at the government-announced minimum support prices - Rs 2,545 per quintal for fine varieties and Rs 2,500 for common types.

Without temporary relief, farmers risk distress sales to private traders at lower prices. Growers have urged the state to empower District Collectors to allow relaxation of moisture standards when local weather conditions demand it, instead of waiting for formal approval from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Farmers argue that the current system of mandatory FCI field inspections delays decisions, often until the harvest season is nearly over, leaving them unable to benefit from government procurement.

Workers' unions and agricultural representatives have also called on the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to secure central government approval for state-level discretion in fixing moisture limits based on ground realities.

They say quick decisions at the district level could prevent losses and help ensure procurement continues smoothly despite unpredictable monsoon showers.

With the ongoing rain and the bulk of the harvest still to come in several blocks, farmers are hoping for an immediate policy adjustment to avoid spoilage and protect their incomes during this critical procurement period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor