Demand for Jan Aushadhi Kendras increases as people get good quality medicines at cheaper rates

New Delhi, Oct 26 The demand for opening more Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country is increasing as more and more people avail of the cheap generic drugs available at the centres which are as effective as the expensive, branded drugs in the market.

There is an increasing demand for the centres as the Jan Aushadhi Kendras help reduce the Out Of Pocket medical expenses of the common man and saves them from paying exorbitant prices for branded medicines.

Rajesh Aggarwal, the owner of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra located at Deoli Road in New Delhi, told IANS that the generic medicines sold at his medical store are 90 per cent cheaper than the branded drugs.

He said that the majority of the people are getting the benefits of cheap medicines, especially the economically weaker sections of society.

"Several elderly people and senior citizens who did not want to burden their children with the expenses of their drugs used to take medicine every other day. Now, due to the availability of generic medicines available at cheap rates, they can take their medicines daily," he added.

Rajesh Aggarwal's shop is the only Jan Aushadhi Kendra located on Deoli Road because according to government rules, there can be only one such centre in a specific area due to which he earns a decent income.

Vikas Yadav, a customer present at Rajesh's shop, said that he has been buying generic medicines from the centre for the last one-and-a-half years.

He told IANS, "Generic medicines are 70 to 80 per cent cheaper than branded ones and their benefits are also the same as branded ones. There are misconceptions among some people regarding generic medicines which need to be dispelled. This is a very good initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Another customer who buys medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras said that he has been taking medicines from the centres for the last two years.

"Generic medicines are cheaper and there is no difference in quality. There is a need to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country. These centres should also be publicised so that people know about their existence in their areas," he said.

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government in November 2008.

The number of such centres was only 80 in the year 2014 but now there are around 10,000 such centres in nearly all the districts of the country.

Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Centre at AIIMS in Deoghar, Jharkhand, on November 30, 2023.

The Union government has set a target of opening 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country by March 2026.

