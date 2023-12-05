Demand for Ram temple models surge as consecration date nears

Lucknow, Dec 5 As the countdown begins for the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the demand for memorabilia related to the temple is catching on.

A handicrafts unit in Prayagraj has received orders for one lakh miniature models of the Ram temple made of pinewood board through laser-cutting technique. The temple models will be used by people as decorative and gift items.

Anurag Asthana, who initiated the concept of making replicas of Ram temple, said, “There has been a sudden demand for the Ram temple models across the markets of the state. We dispatch around 500 models of different sizes to Ayodhya alone every week. The demand has particularly gone up since the Dev Deepawali event.”

Various handicraft units in Kashi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur are designing and shaping Ram temple models to cater to the spurt in the demand.

Asthana said the bulk of demand comes from corporates, banks and event management companies. “We have already delivered 5,000 models in the past four months and are making efforts to increase production,” he said.

He said, “Initially, we had one machine to design and shape these models but after witnessing huge demand in markets, we had to install seven machines to catch up with the craze. We have also engaged designers and artisans to manufacture replicas,” Asthana said.

“Apart from Ram temple models, there is also demand for Kashi Vishwanath temple models and Hanuman Chalisa miniatures among the devotees,” he added.

These temple models are also available online and are priced between Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, depending on the size.

