Demand of separate religion for Lingayat community sparks row among K'taka Cong ministers

Bengaluru, Oct 6 The controversial statement by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that Lingayat is a separate religion sparked a clash of words between two senior Congress ministers -- Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil and Minister for Forests Eshwara Khandre -- both hailing from the Lingayat community.

CM Siddaramaiah had made the statement on Sunday in Bengaluru. The issue, raised by the Congress-led government in 2017, had been set aside following the electoral setback.

The Chief Minister had then recommended to the Centre to declare Lingayat as a separate religion. Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had apologized to the public for attempting to create a separate religion for Lingayats. Now, the controversy has erupted again.

Minister Patil stated on Monday in Bengaluru, “Firstly, we are all Indians geographically and Hindus by faith. Just as Jainism, Buddhism, and Sikhism exist in the country, we are also outside the ‘chaturvarna’ (caste system) arrangement of Hinduism. The founder of the Lingayat religion, Basavanna, taught the same.”

The All India Veershaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha has also moved closer to endorsing this position. At a convention held in Davanagere, a resolution was passed claiming that Lingayats are not Hindus and asserting that their faith is a separate religion. “This time, no one can manipulate the matter, as all are united,” Minister Patil said.

“Previously, the blame for this issue was placed on CM Siddaramaiah. Has any trouble arisen from Jains, Sikhs, or Buddhists? They are all considered Indic religions,” he added.

Countering this, Minister for Forests Eshwara Khandre stated that no force can divide Lingayats and Veerashivas, emphasizing that both are the same. “I will not comment on statements made by Lingayat pontiffs. The late pontiff Shivakumar Swamiji also clarified this matter. Some confusions exist, and it will be fixed,” he said.

Responding to Minister Patil’s remarks about a separate religion, Khandre added, “My friends may have different opinions. Our efforts are focused on integrating the community, not dividing it. Youths are falling into drug use and under Western influence. Instead of dividing communities, these issues should be addressed.”

Reacting to the development, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said, “Today’s challenge is to protect the Hindu religion, and people should take note of attempts to divide it. CM Siddaramaiah appears to be rushing in his attempts to divide Hinduism.”

When asked about his stance on recognizing Lingayat as a separate religion, CM Siddaramaiah said in Koppal that survey enumerators record the religion as voluntarily reported by respondents. “The public’s position is my position,” he said.

