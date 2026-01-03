Democracy being bought with bags of cash: Sanjay Raut on unopposed elections in Maha municipal polls

Mumbai, Jan 3 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a scathing attack over the unopposed election, especially of Mahayuti nominees in municipal polls across Maharashtra, stating that even the big leaders of this country were never elected unopposed.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee was never elected unopposed, nor were Barrister Nath Pai, Vasantdada Patil, Ram Manohar Lohia, or even Narendra Modi. However, a new trend has started in Maharashtra where 'Sama, Dana, Danda, Bheda (persuasion, money, punishment, and division)' are being used to ensure unopposed victories," he remarked.

He added that journalists, political analysts, and the public were well-aware that such a high number of unopposed candidates is unprecedented, not just in the country’s history, but in the history of the world.

Describing the tactics used, Raut at the press conference alleged that candidates were forced to withdraw not just through the misuse of election machinery, but by "showering" them with money. "Opponents were being paid five crore rupees each to step down," he claimed.

He cited the example of Kalyan, stating that the amount offered to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city chief Manoj Gharat to withdraw was "eye-popping."

Regarding the situation in Jalgaon, he alleged, "Bags containing five crore rupees each were sent to the houses of candidates to force them to withdraw. The candidates were left stunned by the sheer amount of money. Such a massive play of wealth has never been seen before in this democracy." Raut further alleged that the election machinery was manipulated.

"The election officials had clear instructions. Although the deadline for withdrawal was 3:00 PM, instructions were issued from the offices of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to accept applications even after that time and backdate them to before 3:00 PM," he said and demanded an investigation into the communication logs.

“Check the phone calls and records of everyone involved. Investigate who called whom in the last 24 hours — which Guardian Minister, which Minister, or which office made the calls. If this is investigated, the mystery behind these unopposed withdrawals will be revealed,” he said.

Raut expressed deep concern over the state’s image, saying, "These incidents have dragged Maharashtra’s prestige through the dust. The state has been completely defamed. If 60 people are being elected unopposed, what kind of election is this? What are the voters supposed to do?"

He questioned the role of the regulatory body, asking, "Has this question ever occurred to the Election Commission? The Election Commission has become a 'pet cat' sitting under the plates of these corrupt individuals."

Meanwhile, Raut also reacted on NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s scathing attack accusing the BJP leaders from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation of reaching the "pinnacle of corruption.”

He further claimed they possess a "monstrous hunger" to enrich their families through illicit means. He reminded the public of the origins of the corruption allegations against the Deputy CM.

“We did not level the ₹70,000 crore irrigation scam allegations against Ajit Pawar. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made those charges during a rally in Bhopal. Ironically, just eight days later, Ajit Pawar joined the Cabinet. The BJP must now answer what happened to those allegations," he said.

Raut suggested that Ajit Pawar’s sudden change in tone indicates a potential shift in political alignment. Commenting on the accusations regarding the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation he said, “It appears Ajit Pawar is looking for a different path. If a sitting Deputy Chief Minister accuses his own ally of looting the state and gathering property through corrupt means, what should the public conclude?"

Questioning Ajit Pawar’s decision to remain in power despite these grievances, Raut suggested that he should return to his mentor. “If Ajit Pawar feels the BJP is so corrupt, why is he still in the government? He should return to Sharad Pawar. The NCP handed to him by Amit Shah is not the original one; the real NCP belongs to Sharad Pawar, and Ajit knows this," he remarked.

