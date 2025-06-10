Democracy goes digital: Jan Man Survey engages lakhs in policy feedback

New Delhi, June 10 In a landmark initiative marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 11 years in office, the NaMo app has launched the Jan Man Survey, a dynamic and interactive platform enabling citizens to directly contribute to national discourse.

There has been a massive response on the app ever since the survey was launched.

The survey has received more than five lakh responses from across India within just 26 hours of its launch.

It was announced personally by PM Modi on social media platform X.

After being announced, the survey has quickly become a key tool for citizen engagement.

People from all walks of life voiced their opinions on critical national issues.

The issues range from governance and national security to youth empowerment and cultural pride.

The Jan Man Survey exemplifies the Narendra Modi government's commitment to participatory governance by inviting direct input from citizens on major policy areas and developmental initiatives.

Hosted on the NaMo app, this survey has empowered people to influence future policies through their honest feedback. Participation in the survey is quite simple. It is accessible through the NaMo app.

Homepage access -- A prominent banner on the app's homepage leads users directly to the survey.

Direct Link -- Users can also access the survey via this direct link: http://nm-4.com/janmansurvey2025

11 years of Seva module -- Another access point is through the second banner titled "11 Years of Seva," which features the survey as a key interactive activity.

Nationwide participation: A snapshot

The Jan Man Survey has seen enthusiastic participation from every corner of the country. Uttar Pradesh leads with the highest number of responses, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana.

A notable 77 per cent of participants have completed the entire survey, underlining the seriousness and engagement of the public.

Top performing states by responses:

Uttar Pradesh – 1,41,150 responses

Maharashtra – 65,775 responses

Tamil Nadu – 62,580 responses

Gujarat – 43,590 responses

Haryana – 29,985 responses

The 15 questions: Insightful and inclusive

The survey asks citizens to reflect on India's journey under the Narendra Modi government, covering a broad spectrum of topics.

The questions that were put out for the feedback are as follows:

How has India's approach to counterterrorism evolved in the last decade?

How secure do you feel as a citizen, considering the government's actions against national security threats?

Do you believe India's voice is being heard and respected more internationally today than before?

Which of the following developments since 2014 do you consider most significant for India?

Which of the following Digital India products or services have you used most in the past 12 months?

With the vision of 'Women-led Development', what are the most significant improvements that you have witnessed?

How have government initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and reforms in education expanded the scope of opportunities for youth?

In your opinion, how has the 'Make in India' initiative impacted the manufacturing sector?

Which of the following has made you feel proud and more connected to our culture and heritage?

Which of the following visions for India's growth do you feel most aligned with?

Which of the following initiatives do you believe have been truly transformational with respect to governance and national growth?

Which of the following infrastructure developments have you or your family personally benefited from in the past few years?

How would you assess the presence and responsiveness of your local and national representative in addressing public concerns in your area?

How would you evaluate the progress toward building a Viksit Bharat and its alignment with your aspirations?

To what extent do you feel inspired and involved in contributing to India's development journey?

The survey interface on the NaMo app has been designed to be user-friendly, allowing participants to navigate smoothly and express their thoughts with clarity and confidence. Whether accessed through the homepage, the direct link, or the 11 Years of Seva module, the experience is seamless and engaging.

The Jan Man Survey is not just a questionnaire -- it's a democratic instrument aimed at building a more inclusive and responsive government.

With participation surging and national interest growing, the Jan Man Survey stands as a testament to the power of digital engagement and the evolving nature of governance in India's digital democracy.

