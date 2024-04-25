'Democracy is crying', Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack against HC ruling in school jobs case

Kolkata, April 25 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that 'democracy is crying' after the recent ruling of the Calcutta High Court in the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs case in the state.

In a crucial ruling on Monday, the Calcutta High Court cancelled 25,753 appointments in teaching and non-teaching posts made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing an election rally in Midnapore in support of Trinamool Congress candidate June Malia, the Chief Minister said, “I have respect for the judiciary. But democracy is crying today. So many jobs have been terminated without giving those concerned a chance to defend themselves. How will the schools function now?

"It seems some people do not want them (terminated school staff) to be part of election duty so that only those connected to the central agencies remain associated with the process.”

"Being a qualified lawyer, I am aware of certain legal matters. I am repeating that there were some mistakes which we will rectify. But the family members of around 26,000 individuals who lost their jobs will starve now,” the Chief Minister said.

Her remarks came soon after the Calcutta High Court admitted a petition filed by CPI-M Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya seeking action against the Chief Minister for her alleged anti-judiciary remarks made in the past two days.

