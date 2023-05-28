Democracy not just about buildings but functions with voice of people

After his party boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of people.

He also attacked the government over the forcible removal and manhandling of wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar when they were trying to march towards Parliament.

The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President. Women players were beaten up on the streets with dictatorial force, he alleged in a tweet in Hindi. The three lies of BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed before the country Democracy, Nationalism and Save Daughter.

Remember Modi ji, democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of the public, Kharge said. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with other protesters after a scuffle broke out between protestors and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar.