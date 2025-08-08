Democracy under threat, says former Rajasthan CM Gehlot; accuses EC of bias

Jaipur, Aug 8 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, on Friday launched a scathing attack on the central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that democracy in the country was 'under threat' and that all constitutional institutions are functioning under pressure.

Speaking at a Press briefing in Jaipur, Ashok Gehlot said, “The kind of situation that has arisen in the country today is alarming. We have been repeatedly saying that democracy is in danger. The future of the entire country is linked to the Election Commission.”

He strongly endorsed Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements on alleged electoral fraud in Maharashtra and Karnataka, calling it “absolutely correct” and in the interest of the nation.

“Rahul Gandhi has raised a very big issue. The presentation he gave yesterday was not ordinary — a very dangerous game is being played in the country,” Gehlot remarked.

Criticising the ECI, the veteran Congress leader said its attitude had “changed drastically” over time.

“Earlier, when allegations were made, the Election Commission used to issue clarifications. Now, it remains silent. If the Leader of the Opposition makes allegations, it is a serious matter, but instead of addressing them, threats are being issued to him,” he said.

Gehlot demanded that the Commission file an affidavit assuring there were no irregularities in the electoral process.

He lamented the “declining credibility” of the ECI, claiming it was no longer impartial.

“There was a time when the Election Commission commanded respect and credibility. Unfortunately, that credibility is eroding. Now, the Commission decides which leaders it will meet and which it will not,” he stated.

On India’s foreign relations, Gehlot pointed to growing external challenges. “China and Pakistan have openly come out against India, Turkey has joined them, and even the US is taking a stand directly or indirectly in our opposition. Trump is repeatedly speaking against India — this has never happened before,” he said.

Referring to the 2022 Udaipur Kanhaiya Lal murder case, Gehlot accused the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of delaying justice.

“If the case had been with us, the culprits would have been punished within six months. But since it is with the NIA, even hearings are not happening. I suspect the murderers have links with the BJP,” he alleged.

