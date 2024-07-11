Democratic polity is witnessing a new low: Vice President

Mumbai, July 11 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday asked the political parties to do self-introspection amid explosive and alarming salutation at all levels as democratic politics is witnessing a new low as amity is being lost due to adversarial and confrontational stance.

“It is apparent that presently all is not well with the functioning of our parliament and legislatures. These temples of democracy are suffering the sacrilege of strategised disruptions and disturbance. Dialogue amongst parties is missing. It is essential and there can be no escape,” the Vice President said.

He said that there has to be a friendly collaborative dialogue between all sections of the house, dialogue amongst the party is missing and the level of discourse the manner in which you address is nose-diving.

“Rather than being cordial, it is confrontational, with amiability being displaced by an adversarial stance. Democratic polity is witnessing a new low and there is stress and strain,” the Vice President said.

In his address to both houses of the Maharashtra Legislature, he said there is a need to strictly adhere to democratic values as well as parliamentary traditions in our legislatures.

“Decorum and discipline are the heart and soul of democracy. The strength of democracy lies in the diversity of opinions and the ability to find common ground through constructive engagement,” he said.

The Vice President said it is a system that thrives on dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberation.

“Parliamentarians are not part of a debating society. They do not engage in who wins a debate because they are pursuing a common cause and therefore I strongly commend the parliamentarians and those in the legislature to contribute in humanity, in sublimity and in modesty,” he said.

--IANS

