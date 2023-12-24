Democratic ‘production economy' model ensures growth, high-quality jobs & dignity of labour: Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 24 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that only a few close wealthy friends of the government were benefiting from India’s economic growth, and it was necessary to have a democratic ‘production economy' model which could ensure growth, high-quality jobs and the dignity of labour.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Economic growth without meaningful employment fosters inequality and undermines development. Presently, only a few close wealthy friends of the government are benefiting from India’s economic growth, leaving common Indians grappling with unemployment and price rise."

He said, "A democratic ‘production economy' model ensures not just growth, but also high-quality jobs and dignity of labour, laying the foundation for sustainable economic development."

He also emphasised that mere growth metrics won't propel India to superpower status, addressing "poverty and unemployment requires empowering every Indian" with a tangible stake in our nation’s development trajectory.

"For India's 140 plus crore citizens, economic justice means equal opportunity and participation in India’s democratic production growth story," he added.

Rahul Gandhi has been highlighting the widening wealth gap among the poor and the rich in the last few months. He has also been targeting the central government over the issue of unemployment, inflation and caste based census.

