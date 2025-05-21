Demolition drive launched in Gujarat’s Jamnagar riverfront project

Jamnagar, May 21 In a step towards its proposed Riverfront Development Project, the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Gujarat launched a mega demolition drive to clear illegal encroachments along the Rangamati riverbed, from Kalavad Naka to Nageshwar.

The operation led to the removal of 116 unauthorised houses and shops across three locations, freeing up approximately 50,000 square feet of public land.

The operation began early on Wednesday morning, mobilising over 200 civic staff, supported by a large police deployment, including a team of women officers from the City A Division. The action follows prior notices issued to occupants of the encroached structures, many of whom were residing or running businesses on land officially owned by the Municipal Corporation.

The area targeted lies along the banks of the Rangamati River, which has seen growing pressure from unauthorised construction. In the triangular section of the riverbank alone, 57 houses were demolished.

Additionally, 47 more houses and 16 commercial shops were razed at two other nearby locations. To execute the operation, 12 JCB machines, three Hitachi excavators, and tractors were deployed. The demolition was carried out under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner D.N. Modi, with on-ground coordination by DMC Devendrasinh Jhala, Assistant Commissioner Bhavesh Jani, Controlling Officer Mukesh Varnava, and key teams from the Estate Branch, TPO Branch, and Fire Department.

The civic body had formed three separate teams to manage the demolition at different sites simultaneously. Police Inspector N.A. Chavda led the law enforcement presence to ensure the process remained peaceful.

Officials confirmed that residents had been given adequate notice and time to vacate the premises. The riverfront clearance in Jamnagar follows similar action taken recently in Ahmedabad, where large-scale encroachments were removed under urban development initiatives.

The reclaimed land in Jamnagar is expected to be integrated into the upcoming riverfront beautification and public utility projects. Municipal officials stated that the drive will continue in phases, with a focus on reclaiming government land and addressing urban planning challenges posed by unregulated settlements.

