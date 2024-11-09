Demonetisation Anniversary 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Celebrates Birthday of Khajanchi Yadav, the 'Demonetisation Baby,' with Special Gift (Watch Video)

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav celebrated the 8th birthday of Khazanchi Yadav today. Khazanchi, known as the "Demonetisation Baby," was born during the demonetisation period while his mother was waiting in line outside a bank. Akhilesh Yadav himself gave him this name, and the SP marks this child’s birthday each year as a symbol of protest against demonetisation. On this occasion, Akhilesh gifted Khazanchi a bicycle.

The Samajwadi Party office was adorned with red and green balloons in celebration. Now eight years old, Khazanchi was congratulated with sweets and received chocolates and a bicycle from the SP President. During the event, Akhilesh Yadav sharply criticised the BJP, stating, "As Khazanchi grows older, the failure of demonetisation becomes increasingly evident."

He added that demonetisation has proven to be one of the largest corruption scandals in economic history, calling it "an ocean of corruption by the BJP." He claimed that none of the promised objectives of demonetisation had been achieved, leaving the initiative as merely an empty gesture.

Akhilesh also said that demonetisation has acted like "slow poison" over the past eight years, impacting farmers, labourers, salaried workers, the middle class, small shopkeepers, and street vendors. He further added that the BJP government’s GST policy had compounded the losses faced by traders.