Dengue Cases in New Delhi Drop by Over 94% This Year; No New Chikungunya Cases Reported

The New Delhi Municipal Council has announced a significant reduction in dengue cases this year, with a reported decline of over 94 percent compared to last year. Data released on Friday shows that the national capital recorded only seven dengue cases up to August 29 this year, a sharp decrease from the 131 cases reported during the same period last year.

The report also highlighted that there was only one case of Chikungunya recorded last year up to August 29. This year, however, no cases have been reported so far.

The data also revealed that one case of Malaria was reported both last year and this year up to August 29. Additionally, the NDMC has issued 1,679 notices this year for detected mosquito breeding sites and has so far issued 104 challans.