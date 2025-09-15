Dengue cases rise in TN's Krishnagiri, govt steps up preventive measures

Chennai, Sep 15 An increase in dengue cases across Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu has prompted intensified anti-dengue operations, with health officials deploying large-scale preventive measures to curb the spread.

District Health Officer Dr G. Ramesh Kumar said that 48 cases were reported in August, while 27 fresh cases were confirmed in the first two weeks of September.

“Last month, we recorded only one or two cases a week. Now, more than five cases are emerging weekly. Eight cases have been reported from Shoolagiri, five from Hosur City Municipal Corporation, and four from Hosur town,” he noted.

To check mosquito breeding, 30 Domestic Breeding Checking (DBC) workers have been appointed in each of the district’s ten blocks. They are conducting daily fogging operations and overseeing water tank chlorination. Fever camps are also being held across hotspot areas, while companies and educational institutions are being cleared of abandoned materials that serve as breeding grounds.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said 16 hotspot zones have been identified based on test results, and targeted measures such as fogging, medical screening, and awareness campaigns are being carried out for three consecutive days in affected localities.

“Daily mobile medical units are active at 40 places, and 40-50 fever camps are conducted every day based on reported cases. People are advised to drink boiled water, avoid self-medication, and consult government health centres immediately if they develop fever,” he added.

Blood samples are being collected to test for dengue, leptospirosis, scrub typhus, hepatitis A, and typhoid. The official pointed out that last year, 173 dengue cases were reported in August and 133 in September, with the annual total touching 707.

“This year, 330 cases have been recorded so far, including 48 in August and 27 in September until the second week,” he said.

Explaining local trends, Dr Ramesh Kumar said that Hosur, Shoolagiri, and Rayakottai usually report higher numbers since many residents commute regularly to Bengaluru for work and trade. “However, because dengue incidence has declined in Bengaluru this year, cases in these blocks are also comparatively fewer,” he added.

