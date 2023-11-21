Dengue death in Lucknow, family blames doctors

Lucknow, Nov 21 A 39-year-old man in Lucknow, who was suspected to be suffering from dengue, died earlier this week and his family has alleged that doctors’ negligence caused his death.

The man had been suffering from high fever since the past two weeks, and was admitted to a hospital on Shaheed Path on November 14 when his health condition became critical.

After his death on Sunday night, the family refused to take the body, but were later convinced to do so by police.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer A.P. Singh said: “The patient was suffering from a liver disease and his confirmatory Elisa test for dengue was not done. We shall conduct a death audit and also a probe.”

The state capital has reported one dengue death so far this year.

