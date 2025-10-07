'Denied consent': Injured Bengal BJP MLA on meeting Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Oct 7 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Shankar Ghosh said on Tuesday that he did not give his consent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet him at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

In a social media post on X, the BJP MLA said, "I have just learnt from the media that CM Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital."

"In the morning, the hospital administration had told me of the Chief Minister's proposed visit at short notice. I denied consent -- and BJP MP, who is in the ICU, cannot speak, so the question of his consent does not arise."

Chief Minister Banerjee, on Tuesday, reached the private hospital at Siliguri and met the injured BJP MP, Khagen Murmu, admitted there.

However, despite meeting Khagen Murmu, the Chief Minister skipped meeting Ghosh, admitted to the same hospital.

The Chief Minister had a brief interaction with Khagen Murmu and was heard enquiring about his medical conditions.

She also assured the family members of Khagen Murmu of all possible help on her part as regards to the treatment of the injured BJP Lok Sabha member.

He also advised the injured Lok Sabha member to follow the instructions from the doctors.

Speaking on the development, the BJP MLA criticised CM Banerjee for her brief visit.

"I am told she spent less than a minute-and-a-half with MP Khagen Murmu, while the Chief Minister's media team clicked pictures and shot videos for publicity. There was no conversation with him, as he is in no condition to speak to anyone," Ghosh said.

The BJP leader also targeted CM Banerjee for indulging in theatrics after attacking them.

"This is yet another example of Mamata Banerjee's cynical and disgusting politics. She has no moral authority to indulge in such theatrics after unleashing TMC lumpens on BJP legislators who were visiting and coordinating relief and rescue operations -- something her administration should have been doing," he said.

The BJP leader added, "No amount of drama or photo ops will help CM Mamata Banerjee. The BJP will continue to stand firmly with the people of Bengal, notwithstanding TMC's goondagiri."

BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants while on their way to meet the landslides-affected people in North Bengal and distribute relief materials.

The incident took place in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district of north Bengal.

Both the leaders were admitted to a private hospital in Siliguri for treatment.

