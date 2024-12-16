Denied leave, Kerala Police commando commits suicide

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 A Commando attached to the Special Operation Group of the Kerala Police committed suicide by shooting himself to death, said officials here on Monday.

Vineeth, 35, unable to take work pressure after he was not given leave to be beside his pregnant wife, shot himself using his service rifle, on Sunday night at the police camp in Areecode in Malappuram district.

His death adds to the growing list of Kerala Police personnel who have committed suicide due to extreme work pressure. According to an unofficial estimate, around 90 policemen have died by suicide.

Vineeth was a Commando attached to the Special Operation Group dealing with operations to go after Maoists.

Hailing from Wayanad, he had been working non-stop for the past 45 days and despite his request for leave, the higher officials denied it.

According to those in the know of things, Vineeth was unable to bear this and took the extreme step of pulling the trigger on his body.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a nearby hospital but his life could not be saved.

Over the years the biggest problem facing the Kerala Police Force, regarded as one of the best in the country, is the shortage of policemen resulting in an increased workload on the existing members.

In the past five years, there have been several cases of policemen not being able to bear the work-related tension and committing suicide.

The higher-ups in the Kerala Police and the Home Department have now started counselling sessions for the policemen and by now 6,000 have been counselled.

Incidentally, unlike other jobs, the eight-hour duty structure for all in the police force has not been introduced for various reasons. Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also the Home Minister admitted in the Kerala Legislative Assembly that they have been able to introduce the eight-hour duty roster only in 52 police stations.

At present there is a shortage of around 14,000 police. Many of them have to stay back for late hours as the presence of women police officials is a requirement when there is a case involving a female.

The authorities are also under duress as additional funds are required and for a while now the state has been under a deep financial crunch, even when the policing needs in the modern age have gone up dramatically.

