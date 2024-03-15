Denied LS ticket, Assam Congress MP steps down blaming state unit's leadership

Guwahati, March 15 A day before the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule, the Congress suffered another jolt in Assam after its MP from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday.

Khaleque, who blamed the state Congress leadership for his decision to quit, was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Barpeta this time with the party fielding Deep Bayan in his place.

In a two-page letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Khaleque wrote, “I have served the party organisation in different capacities as and when desired by the leadership. The leaders trusted me with responsibilities in Assam as well as in other states. I performed the duties assigned to me with all responsibly and seriousness.”

Khaleque, who also served two terms as a Congress legislator, wrote, “I had the opportunity to serve the people twice as the Member of the Legislative Assembly and once as the Member of Lok Sabha. It has been an honour for me to serve the Congress, whose values are like the lifelines of our beautiful nation. I owe infinite gratitude and love to the people of my constituencies, the party, and the party workers who stood by me.”

The Barpeta MP also blamed the state Congress leadership for "ruining" the prospect of the party in Assam.

“The party in Assam has taken a strange route where people-centric issues have taken a backseat. To safeguard democracy, the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect, and oneness. But unfortunately, I feel the attitude and approach of the state unit chief (Bhupen Borah), and AICC General Secretary in-charge for Assam (Jitendra Singh) have ruined the prospects of the party in Assam”, Khaleque said.

