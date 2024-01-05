Dense Fog Blankets Parts of Delhi, Temperature Drops to 9.4 Degrees Celsius

On Friday morning, certain areas of Delhi experienced dense to very dense fog, with the minimum temperature stabilizing at 9.4 degrees Celsius, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has forecast shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions at a few places in the national capital during the day.

Isolated pockets in Punjab and Delhi experienced very dense fog in the early morning, with parts of Delhi shrouded in dense fog, as reported by the IMD. The Safardjung Observatory noted a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am, registering more than two notches above the normal range.

However, the Ridge Observatory recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius. An orange alert has been issued for Delhi for the day with shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions likely at a few places, officials said. The visibility was 50 metres at Palam at 8:30 am. At least 22 trains were running late due to poor visibility, according to information shared by railway officials.

Thursday saw Delhi recording a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius, slightly above the normal range, along with a maximum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius. As of 9 am on Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 352 (categorized as very poor), based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board.