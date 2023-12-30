Dense Fog Causes Delays: 80 Flights, Numerous Trains Disrupted in Delhi

On Saturday, around 80 flights experienced delays due to persistent dense fog enveloping the Delhi skies over the past few days, according to sources at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Concurrently, numerous trains also faced delays as the fog significantly reduced visibility, impacting the schedules of both train and air travel.

The delays, attributed to poor visibility and foggy weather, affected the schedules of several passengers, leading to frustration and inconvenience. Meanwhile, extensive fog enveloped multiple states in North India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In certain areas, visibility remained below 50 meters, causing disruptions to normal life and commuting. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold day warning for December 31 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, the cold is expected to intensify further in these states starting from January 5, 2024, with no relief from the harsh cold anticipated until January 11. The meteorological forecast also predicted light rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand within the next 24 hours.