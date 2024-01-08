Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 8 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that dense to very dense fog and Cold Day to ‘severe’ Cold Day conditions are likely to continue over north India during next 24 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said minimum temperatures were in the range of 4-8 degree Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; 9-12 degrees over parts of east Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

“It is above normal by 1-3 degree in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, south Rajasthan and in many pockets over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and 4-7 degree above normal over many parts of Bihar and Jharkhand."

The IMD further said that the dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in the night/morning hours in some parts of Punjab and in isolated pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh on Monday and Tuesday; and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent four days.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning hours in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar on Monday and Tuesday and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 24 hours."

The weatherman also predicted that dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in isolated pockets over Jammu division on Tuesday; over Himachal Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura during Wednesday and Friday.

“Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts over Punjab on Monday and Tuesday and over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on Monday and abate thereafter,” said the weatherman.

The IMD also said that Cold Day conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Rajasthan during Monday to Wednesday and over west Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

It further predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over northern parts of the country during the next five days, while cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of north Rajasthan on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, a light to moderate rainfall spell is likely over south Peninsular India with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during the next three days and over Kerala in the next 24 hours, the IMD added.

