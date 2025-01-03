Dense fog covers North India: Flights cancelled, trains delayed amid severe weather

New Delhi, Jan 3 Dense fog engulfed parts of North India, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting travel plans. At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, visibility dropped to zero, leading to delays and cancellations. A total of 202 flights were delayed, while several airlines, including SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Air India, cancelled services on certain routes.

FlightRadar24 reported an average delay of six minutes for arrivals and 47 minutes for departures.

SpiceJet confirmed disruptions on routes to Amritsar and Guwahati due to adverse weather. IndiGo issued a travel advisory highlighting affected routes, including Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. Airlines advised passengers to check schedules frequently, warning of potential cancellations if visibility remains low.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported Delhi’s maximum temperature at 16 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, and a minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours.

Friday marked the fifth consecutive cold day for the city, with temperatures recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius in the morning. Visibility at Palam Airport dropped to 0 metres at 8 a.m., while Safdarjung Airport reported just 50 metres.

Rail operations were also heavily impacted, with at least 24 trains departing from Delhi delayed. The Ayodhya Express was delayed by four hours, while the Bihar Kranti Express, Shram Shakti Express, and Gorakhdham Express faced delays exceeding two hours.

The IMD forecasts dense fog for Delhi until January 8, with light rain likely on January 6.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remains a concern. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 309 at Lodhi Road, classified as 'Very Poor.'

The air quality in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was recorded at 305 which is 'Very Poor' while in Greater Noida it was in the 'Poor' category of 290.

Travellers are advised to prepare for potential delays or cancellations and monitor updates from airlines and railway authorities as North India grapples with severe weather conditions.

