Dense Fog Disrupts Flights at Delhi Airport and Other Key Cities; IndiGo Issues Advisory

Air travel across parts of north and eastern India was affected on Monday due to persistent fog, prompting airlines and airport authorities to issue passenger advisories warning of possible delays and disruptions. IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, said dense fog continued to impact flight operations at Ranchi, Patna, Hindon, Jammu and Varanasi, leading to slower aircraft movements. The airline cautioned that departures and arrivals on these routes, along with certain connections across its wider network, could face short delays as crews and air traffic control manage operations amid challenging weather conditions.

Indigo in Its travel Advisory posts on X stated, "Travel Advisory #Pragyaraj, #Ayodhya & #Pantnagar continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritizing safety and compliance with visibility requirements. Our airport teams are also available to assist should you need support while at the terminal. Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilize, and flights will depart as planned. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon."

In another travel advisory post, it stated, "Travel Advisory The fog continues to linger over #Ranchi, #Patna, #Hindon, #Jammu & #Varanasi resulting in slower flight movements. Departures and arrivals to and from these cities as well as certain routes across our network, may experience short delays as we work through the weather conditions. To stay informed, we kindly recommend checking the latest flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. We are closely monitoring the situation and are hopeful for the skies to clear soon, ensuring a smooth journey ahead. Thank you for your patience and for placing your trust in us."

In a travel advisory issued at 11:10 am by the Delhi airport, authorities also flagged weather-related disruptions, noting that while visibility at some airports was gradually improving, flight departures to specific destinations could still be delayed. Passengers were advised to regularly check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. Authorities assured travellers that ground staff were deployed across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support during the fog-related disruptions.

Another passenger advisory highlighted that flight operations were being conducted under CAT II conditions due to dense fog, a scenario that allows limited operations but can still lead to delays and cancellations. Ground teams were said to be actively assisting passengers to ensure smoother movement within terminals. Airlines and airport officials expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and urged travellers to stay updated through official airline websites and apps as weather conditions evolve.