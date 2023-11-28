Dense fog engulfs Rajasthan, rains, fog forecast in some parts

Jaipur, Nov 28 Many parts of Rajasthan were engulfed in dense fog on Tuesday and the Met department has warned of dense fog at some places in the state in the next two-three days while Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, and Udaipur divisions may receive rainfall due to which the maximum could fall 4-8 degrees Celsius below the average.

Officials confirmed that Chittorgarh received maximum rains, at 41 mm in the last 24 hours.

The Western Disturbance that became active the day before created a new record of rainfall.

In the last 12 years, Jodhpur has not received so much rainfall in the month of November as it did on Sunday and Monday.

This is the second time in Kota also when November has received the highest rainfall in 12 years.

Light to moderate rain is likely to continue in Jaipur, Bharatpur division, and Shekhawati region on Tuesday. The day temperature may also drop by 4-8 degrees in the next two-three days.

There was fog in Jaipur on Tuesday morning. Since then, the drizzle has continued.

Weather experts say that the effect of this system will remain in the eastern parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The weather will start clearing in the districts of west and south Rajasthan from late evening and after that dense fog may occur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor