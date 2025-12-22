Dense fog in parts of Rajasthan; visibility drops to 10 metres

Jaipur, Dec 22 Dense fog enveloped several districts across Rajasthan, reducing visibility to ten metres in many areas on Monday.

On the outskirts of Jaipur, the visibility was just 10 metres. Similar conditions were reported from border districts such as Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar.

The prevailing fog, coupled with the impact of an active Western Disturbance over North India, led to unusual temperature patterns across the state.

While minimum (night) temperatures are rising, daytime temperatures have dropped significantly, making days colder than nights in several regions.

On Sunday, maximum temperatures in many cities fell below 20 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe cold warning from Tuesday, forecasting a further dip in temperatures.

Dense fog covered Jaisalmer from early Monday morning, intensifying the chill. The city remained largely invisible under the fog blanket when viewed from Sonar Fort. Over the past 24 hours, dense fog affected northeastern Rajasthan, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and Dausa.

These areas recorded a sharp fall in daytime temperatures due to persistent fog. Sunday turned out to be the coldest day of the season so far in Alwar and Karauli, with maximum temperatures recorded at 17 degrees Celsius and 17.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Fog and mist persisted from morning till late evening in both districts. Karauli witnessed a steep drop of 7 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature, while Alwar saw a fall of 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Other cities, including Dausa, Sri Ganganagar, Kota, Pilani, Jaipur, Chittorgarh and Jaisalmer, recorded a decline of 1 to 7 degrees Celsius.

Light fog also persisted throughout the day in Sri Ganganagar. Due to prolonged fog, 'cold day' conditions were reported in several districts.

Cloud cover associated with the Western Disturbance has weakened northerly winds, leading to a rise in minimum temperatures and reduced morning and evening chill. In several cities, night temperatures rose by up to 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at 8.0 degrees Celsius in Pali and 8.9 degrees Celsius in Sirohi.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, said the impact of the Western Disturbance would continue through Monday, with light cloud cover likely in some regions.

"From December 23, cold northerly winds will strengthen, leading to a drop of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures. Dense fog is also expected to persist in parts of northeastern and northwestern Rajasthan," he said.

