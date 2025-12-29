Dense fog leads to 128 flight cancellations at Delhi airport, trains delayed in several parts of country

New Delhi, Dec 29 Flight and train operations across several parts of the country were severely affected on Monday due to dense fog, with Delhi Airport witnessing large-scale disruptions, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

A total of 128 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport, including 64 arrivals and 64 departures. In addition, eight flights were diverted, while more than 30 flights were delayed due to poor visibility conditions. Visibility levels at the airport dropped sharply to around 125 metres, significantly impacting flight movements.

Flight operations across multiple regions were also hit after dense fog reduced visibility, causing delays and cancellations at several airports. Passengers were seen waiting for long hours as cascading delays led to congestion and inconvenience.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense fog in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The maximum and minimum temperatures in the region are expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for dense fog in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has declared the period from December 10 to February 10, 2026, as the official fog season window, during which fog-related disruptions are expected to remain frequent.

Sharing a passenger advisory on X, Delhi Airport authorities stated that flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which could result in delays or cancellations. Passengers were advised to stay updated by checking their flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

Several inbound flights to Delhi were diverted due to poor visibility, air traffic congestion, and operational delays, further compounding passenger inconvenience. Airlines also issued advisories warning travellers of possible cancellations and delays.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said that dense fog in Jammu continued to affect visibility, impacting flights operating to and from the region. The airline added that, depending on weather conditions and operational feasibility, some services might experience delays or cancellations.

SpiceJet issued its last update around midnight, informing passengers about disruptions in Kolkata.

"Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline said in a statement.

Railway services were also impacted due to foggy conditions, with several trains running behind schedule. Trains delayed included the Mahabodhi Superfast Express (12397), Vikramshila Express (12367), Arunachal Express (22411), Lucknow–New Delhi AC Superfast Express (12429), Bareilly–New Delhi Intercity Express (14315), Muzaffarpur–Porbandar Express (19270), Katra–Kota Weekly Express (19894), among others.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance is likely to affect north India, and Delhi may witness partly cloudy skies on the evening of December 31. Light rain is also possible in parts of Delhi-NCR on January 1. The weather department has issued an alert for severe cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi-NCR ahead of the New Year.

