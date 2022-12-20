Dense fog, low visibility engulf North India

India Meteorological Department forecasted dense to very dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the early morning hours of Tuesday and predicted it to improve gradually.

While dense fog enveloped the nation this morning, low visibility was also reported from Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, Airport flyover and AIIMS.

According to IMD, fog-induced very low visibility was reported on Tuesday till 5:30 am from Bathinda (00), Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow (25), and Purnea (50m), Ambala and Agra (200m), Gorakhpur (300m), Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata (500m).

In Uttar Pradesh, dense Fog engulfed Kanpur this morning also. People were seen warming up near bonfires. IMD forecasted 'Very dense Fog' for kanpur for Tuesday with the minimum temperatures being 7 degrees Celsius.

According to SAFAR, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in National Capital on Tuesday morning was 378, which is in the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, at least one person was reported dead and 10 others injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a container vehicle due to fog in the Dankaur area on Tuesday morning. The bus was carrying 60 passengers. Injured have been taken to a hospital, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

