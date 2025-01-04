Dense fog paralyses Delhi-NCR, disruptions ripple across North India

New Delhi, Jan 4 North India came to a standstill on Saturday, as intense cold waves and dense fog blanketed the region, causing widespread disruptions. Delhi, the nation’s Capital, experienced near-zero visibility, posing significant challenges for commuters and transport systems. The situation was the same in the NCR with Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram and Faridabad and adjoining areas in Haryana experiencing very low visibility.

Motorists in the city and its neighbouring areas were seen crawling at a snail’s pace, struggling to navigate through the thick fog and morning walkers had a tough time keeping a lookout for oncoming vehicles.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flight operations came to a temporary halt early in the morning due to severely reduced visibility.

IndiGo, one of the country’s leading airlines, announced the suspension of all arrivals and departures, citing unsafe weather conditions. The airline also warned passengers about delays even after services resumed, attributing it to airside congestion.

Similarly, Air India reported major disruptions across Delhi and other northern cities, with dense fog wreaking havoc on flight schedules.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) urged passengers to stay updated on their flights by coordinating directly with their respective airlines.

Train services were also severely affected, with numerous delays and rescheduling reported. Road traffic across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Karnal, and Amritsar faced significant slowdowns, further complicating daily life for residents.

In response to the weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange Alert' for Delhi, highlighting the risk of “very dense fog” and urging caution.

A day prior, authorities in Noida ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8, citing the harsh weather conditions.

The adverse weather isn’t limited to Delhi and its surrounding states. Himachal Pradesh is bracing for snowfall and rain as a Western Disturbance is set to become active on Sunday, January 5.

The IMD has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for heavy snowfall in districts like Chamba, Kangra, and Kinnaur. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir are also preparing for heavy snow, prompting authorities to caution residents against unnecessary travel and to adhere to safety guidelines.

As the cold wave persists, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, issuing advisories to minimise disruptions and ensure public safety.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about changing conditions and follow official instructions to navigate the challenges posed by this severe weather event.

