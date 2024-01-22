Dense fog to continue over North India for five days: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 22 Citing no relief this week from bone chilling weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over North India during the next 4-5 days while cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during next three days and decrease in intensity thereafter.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that “Jet Stream Winds” of the order of 130-150 knots at 12.6 km above mean sea level are prevailing over the plains of North India.

“It is leading to subsidence of cold air and enhancing cold wave/cold day conditions over North India. Similar intensity of Jet Stream is likely to continue during the next 3-4 days. Under the influence of fresh Western Disturbance, light isolated rainfall/snowfall likely over Western Himalayan Region from Thursday to Sunday,” said the IMD.

The IMD further said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-7 degree Celisus over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

“These are below normal by 2- 4 degree Celsius in some parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and normal over Punjab and Haryana. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degree Celsius was reported at Datia (West Madhya Pradesh),” said the IMD.

The IMD further warned that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till Saturday morning.

“Dense Fog conditions are very likely in isolated places over Delhi during Monday night and Saturday morning. Dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours at night/morning in isolated pockets of Rajasthan till Friday morning and in isolated pockets of north Madhya Pradesh till Wednesday morning,” said the IMD.

The IMD said that the rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree celsius is expected during the next five days over northwest India.

“No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over rest parts of the country during the next five days. Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan till Tuesday,” said the IMD.

The IMD also said that ground frost conditions are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday.

