Dense morning fog likely across TN till Dec 28; light rain forecast for coastal, northern regions

Chennai, Dec 25 The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a weather advisory warning that dense morning fog is likely to persist across several parts of Tamil Nadu till December 28.

In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, said that foggy conditions are expected during the early morning hours over large parts of the state for the next three days, potentially affecting visibility and early-day travel.

Alongside the fog warning, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in coastal areas, north Tamil Nadu, and parts of Puducherry and Karaikal over the next three days. The rainfall is expected to be scattered, with one or two locations in these regions likely to receive short spells of precipitation, mainly under cloudy conditions.

The weather department attributed the prevailing conditions to seasonal atmospheric changes and moisture accumulation over the Bay of Bengal, which are contributing to cloud formation, intermittent rainfall, and reduced visibility during early morning hours.

Commuters, especially those travelling during dawn, have been advised to exercise caution due to the likelihood of fog affecting road and rail transport. In hilly regions, particularly the Nilgiris district and the Kodaikanal hills, the IMD has warned of a possibility of frost for the next two days.

Cold night temperatures combined with clear skies are expected to create favourable conditions for frost formation in these elevated areas. Residents, tourists, and farmers in these regions have been advised to take necessary precautions, especially to protect crops and livestock from cold-related damage.

For Chennai, the weather outlook indicates partly cloudy skies over the next two days. The city is also likely to experience morning fog or mist during early hours, with light rain possible in a few localities.

While no heavy rainfall is anticipated, intermittent drizzles could lead to damp conditions in some neighbourhoods. Meteorological officials stated that daytime temperatures are expected to remain near normal levels, while nighttime temperatures may dip slightly in inland and hilly regions.

The public has been advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins and follow safety guidelines, particularly during early morning travel. The IMD will continue to closely monitor weather patterns and issue updates if there are any significant changes in forecasts over the coming days.

