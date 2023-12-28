Dense to very dense fog to continue for next two days: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 28 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that dense to very dense fog in many parts is likely to continue over North West India during the next two days and gradually will improve thereafter.

The weather department further said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 8-12 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand.

“These are 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand,” said the IMD.

According to IMD, at 8:30 a.m. dense to very dense fog was reported over most parts of Punjab & Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during night/morning hours in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh during Thursday night to Saturday 30 morning and in some parts for subsequent three days,” said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted that dense fog conditions are likely to improve gradually from December 31 morning.

The IMD also said that ‘Cold Day’ conditions are very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

“Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday and Sunday,” said the IMD.

The IMD further said that due to lower level easterly winds from Bay of Bengal, light isolated rainfall likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during December 31 to January 2.

“Under the influence of a fresh easterly wave, light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala till January 2 and isolated heavy rainfall also likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 31 and January 1,” it said.

