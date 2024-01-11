Dense to very dense fog to prevail over northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 11 Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue to prevail during morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India during next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The IMD also predicted that conditions are becoming favourable for cessation of northeast monsoon from India around January 15.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in some parts of Punjab and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh till January 15.

"Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in some parts of east Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over west Uttar Pradesh on Friday and dense fog for subsequent three days," it said.

The IMD also predicted that Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, and Haryana-Chandigarh on Friday and in isolated pockets of Punjab till January 15. "Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand on Friday, " the IMD added.

