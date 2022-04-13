Deoghar cable-car mishap: PM Modi to interact with security personnel involved in rescue operations today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the security personnel involved in rescue operations at Jharkhand's Deoghar, where three people died in a cable car accident, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's Office, in a tweet, said, "At 8 pm today, PM Narendra Modi will interact with personnel of Indian Air Force, Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local administration and civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar."

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in the Deoghar district. Three people died in the accident.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration and Army.

IAF utilised two Mi-17 V5, one Mi-17, one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Cheetah to fly more than 26 hours in this effort. The operation was initiated in the early hours on Monday.

On Sunday, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. The IAF received the request for the rescue of 59 tourists stuck in the ropeway service.

Notably, the Dhanbad-based government agency Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), had conducted a safety audit about three weeks ago of the 1,770m-long steel rope used to haul the cable cars -- and reported that its condition was 'satisfactory'.

The audit was done under the title 'Evaluation and advice on the present condition of haulage rope of detachable grip mono cable passenger ropeway of Trikut Pahar, Deoghar Jharkhand. However, in its recommendation, the agency stated that the rope needs extra attention as it is more than seven years old.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand's Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday admitted that "there have been some lapses" from the state government in the Deoghar cable-car mishap.

( With inputs from ANI )

