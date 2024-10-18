Deora takes swipe at Cong, Aaditya Thackeray as Telangana CM accepts Adani donation

Mumbai, Oct 18 Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Friday took a swipe at Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray for repeatedly targeting the MahaYuti government for allegedly favouring the Adani Group in the state.

Without directly naming Aaditya, Deora showered praise over the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for accepting Rs 100 crore to establish the Young India Skills University from a group the Congress party often criticises.

In his post on X, which was tagged with the Telangana CMO’s post showing the Telangana Chief Minister accepting the cheque from Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and his son, Deora said: “I admire @revant_anumula ji for accepting Rs 100 crores from a group his party often abuses to establish the Young India Skills University-benefitting youth in his state. Maybe a course could help certain young #Maharashtra politicians get their priorities right?”

Deora has thereby advised Aaditya not to criticise a particular industry group to simply get political mileage.

Deora’s move comes days after Aaditya criticised the MahaYuti government for providing 1080 acres in Mumbai free of cost to Adani Group in the name of Dharavi Redevelopment.

“Construction of almost 700,000 sq ft outside of Dharavi, will earn almost 100,000 crores from this with no revenue from Mumbai. Maharashtra has to realise how Mumbai is being handed over to Adani only because they can’t directly break it away from Maharashtra or win politically,” claimed Aaditya.

Deora also chose to target Aaditya days after his father and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that once the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comes to power it will scrap the Dharavi Redevelopment Project by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and Adani Group.

Recently, Deora slammed Aaditya for writing letters to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner on random issues.

“Instead of writing love letters to the BMC Commissioner on random issues, he should present a real agenda for Mumbai's development,” said Deora.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, Maharashtra has seen substantial infrastructure progress in Mumbai.

“You stalled major projects like Mumbai Metro during the MVA regime, however, MahaYuti worked tirelessly to complete them. To be clear, Mumbai will get the biggest public park at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, replacing your 2013 theme park idea with an unprecedented green cover,” claimed Deora.

