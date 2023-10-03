Deoria murders: FIR against 77, Yogi meets injured child

Deoria, Oct 3 On the complaint of Satya Prakash Dubey's daughter Shobhita, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria have registered a case against 27 named and 50 unidentified people under various sections like murder, murderous assault and assault in connection with the murder of six persons.

The six of one family were murdered on Monday in their house.

According to the FIR, Shobhita stated that after kidnapping her uncle Prakash Dubey in 2014, Prem Prakash Yadav, the family's rival, had got their entire farm registered in his (Yadav) name.

“When my father Satyaprakash Dubey came to know about this, he filed a case in the court. This case is still going on. Our house was attacked due to this rivalry,” she said.

The FIR said that dozens of attackers armed with sticks, guns and weapons tried to attack Satya Prakash Dubey's house on Monday. Shobhita said that the father closed the door of the house but the attackers entered the house by breaking the locked door and killed her father Satya Prakash Dubey, mother Kiran Devi, brother Deepesh a.k.a. Gandhi and sisters Shaloni and Nandini. Younger brother, 8-year-old Prajesh was also badly injured in the attack.

The injured brother is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the BRD medical college and inquired about the well-being of the child undergoing treatment in the hospital. He met the child and asked doctors to ensure proper treatment.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village to prevent fallout of the incident.

