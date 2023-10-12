Deoria victim’s family asked to vacate illegally built house

Deoria, Oct 12 A court in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria has issued an order to the family of Prem Chand Yadav, who was killed in a land dispute violence, asking them to vacate their house which was illegally built on government land.

Two days ago, the land on which the house stands, was measured by revenue officials.

However, Yadav’s family, through their lawyer, claimed it will appeal against the order in the court of the District Magistrate.

On October 2, six people, including two women, were killed in the violence in Fatehpur village, 20 km from the Deoria district headquarters.

Five of the deceased were from the same family and the sixth victim was Prem Chand Yadav.

Before the carnage, the deceased, Satya Prakash Dubey, had lodged a complaint against Prem Chand Yadav for illegal occupation of government land.

Meanwhile, Inspector Jitendra Tandon, who was posted as SHO Rudrapur from December 2020 to February 2021, was also suspended on Wednesday.

Tandon had made a false report in the complaint made by Satya Prakash Dubey on the IGRS portal.

Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma had written a letter to Kushinagar SP to act against Tandon.

Tandon is currently posted in Kushinagar district.

Last week, 15 officials, including an SDM and a deputy SP, were suspended, while departmental action was taken against eight others for laxity in resolving the land dispute.

