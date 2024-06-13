Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities, PM Modi directs officials after chairing J&K security meet

New Delhi, June 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed the officials to deploy a full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities after chairing a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of multiple terror attacks in the last four days.

The topmost security officials including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval attended the security review meeting and gave the Prime Minister a full overview of the security-related situation in the Union Territory.

Prime Minister was apprised of the counter-terror measures undertaken by the security forces. He was also briefed about the Army’s strategies and operations for neutralising the terrorists.

PM Modi directed the officials to deploy and utilise the full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities.

Besides the review meeting, PM Modi also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and how the forces were executing counter-terror operations.

Prime Minister also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and took stock of the ground situation.

