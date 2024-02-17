Deposit deficit amounts or face revocation of projects: RERA

Gurugram, Feb 17 In a strong message to the promoter of affordable housing projects of Mahira Homes, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Gurugram has asked it to deposit deficit amounts or face revocation of its projects.

RERA Chairman Arun Kumar told homebuyers that the Authority has decided to proceed with the process of the RERA registration of all its five projects since Mahira promoter has failed to complete the projects and deliver the units to allottees as per the Affordable Housing policy of the Haryana Government.

He said that Mahira promoter has been asked to deposit the deficit amount which was diverted from the RERA accounts for considering unfreezing of its accounts.

He said that an FIR under the relevant sections of law has been registered against the Mahira promoter.

He said that they have roped in an agency to conduct techno economic feasibility of these stalled projects to prepare a comprehensive action plan for completing of the projects at the earliest.

In the first of its kind of transparent interactive session, more than a hundred aggrieved homebuyers representing the five projects of Mahira developer were given an opportunity for a direct conversation with RERA Chairman and the three members.

The objective of the open meeting between the Authority and allottees was to hear out their grievances and figure out a meaningful resolution as per the provisions of the RERA Act.

The representatives of all five projects such as Sector 63A, 68, 95, 103 and 104 turned up in good numbers to attend the meeting.

During the session, the allottees of Mahira 68 said that the construction has happened 60 to 70 per cent and they have paid almost the full amount to the builder.

The allottees said that the project was registered with RERA Panchkula in 2017 and it is still incomplete.

While the allottees of other projects -- where constructions are minimum even after the lapse of adequate time -- demanded a roadmap from the Authority.

Aggrieved landowners, who are also licence holders in Mahira 103 housing project, also lodged a complaint with the Authority stating that Mahira promoters forged their signatures to obtain licence and RERA registration of the project should be revoked.

