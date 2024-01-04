Deposit Rs 2,000 drought relief or face revolt by farmers: BJP to K’taka Govt

Bengaluru, Jan 4 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attacked the state government on the issue of disbursement of drought relief, on Thursday.

Bommai said that the state government has been giving the excuse of Aadhaar linkage for the delay in the disbursement of drought relief.

“Already, 69 lakh bank accounts of farmers have been Aadhaar-linked to the FRUITS Software but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is giving technical reasons to cover up the sad economic condition of the state,” said Bommai.

He told reporters here on Thursday that it would become difficult for any government to function if the farmers revolt.

“The government must immediately put Rs 2,000 in the bank account of each farmer and stop buying time,” he said.

He further stated that most of the taluks have been declared drought-hit and the crops in both Kharif and Ravi seasons have failed.

“So far, the government hasn't released any money and work hasn't started.

“The agriculture department has predicted a fall in food production but no precautions have been initiated,” he said.

For everything the state government is pointing towards the Centre, he said.

“The previous governments distributed compensation to farmers without waiting for funds from the Centre,” Bommai stated.

The CM had committed to put Rs 2,000 in the bank account of every farmer as relief for every hectare but now the Government is insisting on Aadhaar-linkage, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor