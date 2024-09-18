'Depressed' class 12 student commits suicide in Kota

Jaipur, Sep 18 A class 12 student, who was reportedly depressed, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor in Rajasthan's Kota district, said police officials on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jitya Khandelwal and her body was handed over to her family after postmortem.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Jitya was at her aunt's place in the Tripolis Building in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

Jawahar Nagar police station SHO Harinarayan Sharma said Jitya (19), a resident of Cantonment, Kota, was the eldest of two sisters and her father Nitin Khandelwal has a nursing home in the city.

"On Tuesday evening around 7 p.m, Nitin dropped Jiya under the multi-storeyed building of her aunt's house. Her aunt resides on the third floor of the building. However, Jitya, instead of going to her aunt's house, took the extreme step," the SHO said.

People rushed her to the hospital and informed the police.

The cause of the extreme step is yet to be identified, the police said.

"As per preliminary investigation, the girl jumped off the 12th floor. She committed suicide due to depression. Her family members are also in shock after the death of their daughter. The reason for the suicide will be known only after talking to the family members and a post-mortem report is received. At present, the investigation is being carried out keeping all aspects in mind," DSP Rajesh Taylor said.

Further investigation is in progress.

The Kota administration has been struggling to contain the rising number of deaths due to suicide in the city.

The city, known to be the coaching hub for competitive exams, recorded 26 deaths due to suicide in 2023. It is the record number of such deaths Kota has ever witnessed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor