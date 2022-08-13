Depression over northeast Arabian Sea to maintain intensity for next 12 hrs: IMD

The Depression over the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea to move westwards for some more time and then move northwestwards till Saturday evening, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecasting agency further said that it is very likely to maintain the intensity of depression during the next 12 hours and recurve gradually north-northeastwards thereafter.

"Depression over the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea about 460 km west southwest of Naliya (Gujarat). To move nearly westwards for some more time and then move northwestwards till 13th August evening. To maintain its intensity for next 12 hours and then weaken gradually," said IMD in a tweet.

"The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through the centre of Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea, Naliya, Deesa, Udaipur, Guna, Satna, Gaya, Shanti Niketan and thence Southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level," said IMD.

Earlier, the IMD had said that depression over the northeast is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours.

It also said in its forecast that a cyclonic circulation lies over Western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels.

The IMD said that the Western Disturbance as a trough in westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along Long 62°E to the north of 30°N persists.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over west Myanmar and neighbourhood and extends upto middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours," IMD said.

Under the influence of the above systems, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Odisha; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 13.

It said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Telangana.

IMD predicted squally weather (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, north Bay of Bengal and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal, off coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal.

"Squally winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely over central parts of west-central and adjoining east-central and the southwest Arabian Sea; Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, northeast and adjoining east-central the Arabian Sea, central Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

