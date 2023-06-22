Dept of Legal Affairs and Legislative Dept of Union Law ministry to organise Chintan Shivir in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 22 : The Department of Legal Affairs and Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice are organising Chintan Shivir on June 23, 2023, at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State Independent Charge Arjun Ram Meghwal, an official statement on Wednesday.

Ministry said that the objective of the Chintan Shivir will be to review the work of the Ministry and evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047'.

"The upcoming Chintan Shivir will provide a platform for a comprehensive assessment of the Department's day-to-day operations. One of the primary focuses of discussion will revolve around embracing modern technology, as well as initiating legal reforms such as the repeal of pre-independence laws, eliminating outdated legislation, and simplifying existing laws," the official statement said.

"Another significant agenda will be centred around reducing workplace stress and fostering a collaborative and productive office environment. The aim is to enhance teamwork and encourage a cohesive effort among co-workers while aligning with the Prime Minister's vision for India by promoting citizen-centric and good governance for ease of doing business," it added.

The Ministry said that the gathering will also aim to generate innovative ideas by promoting collaboration and breaking down silos.

"By bringing employees from both departments together, the intention is to create a conducive environment for constructive teamwork dynamism and foster innovation in the future. Chintan Shivir will provide a platform for discussions on improving service delivery, streamlining processes, and optimising resource utilisation.," the official statement said.

