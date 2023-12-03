Deputy CM among nine Chhattisgarh ministers suffer defeat in Assembly polls

Raipur, Dec 3 In a big defeat for the Congress in Chhattisgarh, nine ministers of the Bhupesh Baghel government including Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo lost in the Assembly polls.

Out of the 90 assembly seats in the state, BJP has won 54 seats while the Congress could manage to win only 35 seats and Gondwana Gantantra Party has won one seat.

Besides the Deputy Chief Minister, other state ministers who suffered defeat in the Assembly elections include Shiv Kumar Dahariya who contested from Arang, Guru Rudra Kumar (Nawagarh), Mohammad Akbar (Kawardha), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja), Amarjeet Bhagat (Sitapur), Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba) and Mohan Markam (Kondagaon).

Deo had contested the elections from the Ambikapur constituency.

