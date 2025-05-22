Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan uses silver screen to interact with people

Amaravati, May 22 In an innovative way to address people's problems, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conducted a public interaction, which was telecast live in a cinema theatre.

The actor-politician interacted live with people of a village in Srikakulam district in north coastal Andhra from his official residence at Mangalagiri in Amaravati on Thursday.

The interaction under the programme 'Mana Ooru-Mata Manthi' was telecast live on the silver screen in Tekkali in Srikakulam district.

The popular Tollywood actor used the silver screen to reach out to people. This is said to be the first such programme in the country where a minister used a cinema theatre to interact with people about their problems.

The Jana Sena leader interacted with the people of Ravivalasa village of Tekkali mandal to know their problems. The villagers, who were seated in the theatre, spoke about various issues.

Pawan Kalyan enquired about the implementation of various development programmes under the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department. During the interaction, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to address various issues raised by the villagers.

Pawan Kalyan is the Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forests, Science & Technology.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister posted a message on 'X' on the occasion of International Biodiversity Day.

"Biodiversity is not just about nature, it's about our future, our health, and our heritage. From forests to rivers, every ecosystem plays a vital role in ensuring a resilient and sustainable future. On this International Day for Biological Diversity, let's reaffirm our commitment to protect and preserve the rich biodiversity that sustains life on Earth," read the post.

Pawan Kalyan was in Bangalore on Wednesday to receive four Kumki elephants given by the Karnataka government to Andhra Pradesh. He called it a historic milestone in cooperation between the two states.

These trained Kumki elephants play a crucial role in mitigating the loss of human lives and crop damage caused by wild elephant attacks resulting from human-wildlife conflict in Andhra Pradesh, he said and thanked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

