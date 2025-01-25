Derabassi Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang Associate Gangster Arrested in Mohali

A Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang associate member was arrested with arms and ammunition in the Mohali district of Punjab. According to the TOI report, the gangster was the mastermind in the Derabassi firing incident, as he was arrested in a joint operation by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Mohali police.

Mahfooz, alias Vishal Khan, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Mohali police during a joint operation. Vishal was the mastermind behind the firing incident at an IELTS centre in Derabassi in September 2024 and was then absconding.

The arrested accused has a past criminal history and has been working on the directions of foreign terrorist Goldy Brar since 2023. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was planning to commit incidents in the Tricity, reported TOI.

He also collected the consignment of arms from notorious gangster Joginder, alias Joga (HR), who provided arms and logistical support to those involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.