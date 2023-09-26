DERC to come up with guidelines to prevent electrocution incidents: AAP govt

New Delhi, Sep 26 The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will frame comprehensive guidelines to enhance public safety and ensuring timely assistance to electrocution victims, the AAP government announced on Tuesday.

With these guidelines, the Kejriwal government aims to prevent electrocution incidents and provide substantial compensation to affected families in time.

"This pivotal decision follows the orders issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2021, and it underscores the commitment of the Power Department to safeguard the lives of Delhi's residents. The decision has been taken in light of recent electrocution incidents recorded in Delhi," the AAP government said in a statement.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi said: "These guidelines will guide state authorities and power distribution companies (DISCOMs) in taking proactive measures to avert electrocution incidents. Among the preventive measures are regular inspections and the removal of illegal constructions and encroachments, which can pose serious risks to public safety."

Minister Atishi underscored that every incident of electrocution or injury to workers profoundly impacts families and the Kejriwal government is "determined to stand with them in their difficult times".

The DERC's guidelines will be designed "not only to prevent such incidents but also to ensure that affected families receive the support they need during challenging times".

The guidelines will establish a framework for substantial compensation to victims' families.

"The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will work diligently to formulate these guidelines in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, ensuring that the safety and well-being of Delhi's residents remain paramount," she added.

