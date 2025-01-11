Derogatory remark row: BJP MLC Ravi gets threat letter

Chikkamagaluru, Jan 11 BJP MLC C. T. Ravi on Saturday claimed that he has received an anonymous letter asking him to apologise for the alleged derogatory remark against state Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar or else he will be executed.

Following the development, the Police Department has arranged additional security for the BJP leader.

Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amte stated that anonymous persons wrote a threatening letter to Ravi and a case has been registered in this regard.

"We will heighten the security for Ravi against this backdrop," he said.

In the threat letter, Ravi was asked to arrive in Belagavi and apologise to Hebbalkar within 15 days. The miscreants warned that if Ravi failed to do so, they would kill him and his son.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar criticised Ravi, and called him a "big drama master".

Speaking to the media in Sringeri on Saturday, Shivakumar said: "Ravi is a big drama master. I considered him a national leader and an important BJP functionary. I never expected him to stoop to such a low level. In this case, he doesn't need to listen to anyone else - he should listen to his conscience."

"Many leaders from his party have told me that Ravi should not have spoken like that. If he would have admitted his mistake and apologised, the matter would have ended. But instead, he is continuously telling lies. His accusations are false," Shivakumar slammed.

The row erupted on December 19 during a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict".

This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar calling Ravi a "murderer". Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi's arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar. However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released.

The Congress government has handed over the case to the special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) even as the Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had stated that the case is a closed chapter and the police interference is unacceptable.

Hebbalkar challenged BJP MLC to swear before Lord Manjunatheshwara at the famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dharmasthala in Karnataka, regarding his alleged use of derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, Ravi has complained to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot about alleged police highhandedness against him. The Governor has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to consider the case and initiate action against erring.

